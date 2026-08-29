‘Finding myself through every role’: Sharvari on finding her groove with Main Vaapas Aaunga

Sharvari is a prominent Indian actress who works primarily in Hindi films. Before transitioning to acting, Sharvari built a foundation behind the camera by working as an assistant director for prominent filmmakers like Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She marked her theatrical debut with Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, earning her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Solidifying her leading lady status, she starred in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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You have been trying to find your place for some years, and it has finally happened with Main Vaapas Aaunga. Your feelings?

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I wouldn’t quite call it “finally finding a place”. Every film has helped me discover a new part of myself as an actor. But yes, Main Vaapas Aaunga does feel special. What makes it emotional for me is that this film wasn’t built around spectacle or trends, it was built around feeling: love, longing, memory, separation, hope. The kind of emotions that stay with people. To see audiences connect so deeply with that has been moving.

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Did you expect the film and your character to be validated so profoundly by the audience?

As actors, we spend years hoping a character will truly resonate - you prepare, you give a piece of yourself to the role, but ultimately the audience decides what they carry home. The love that my character Jiya and this film have received feels like a huge blessing. More than validation, it gives me confidence, that if you commit honestly to a story and trust your instincts, audiences recognise the sincerity.

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Were you devastated when the film opened poorly?

Of course! When you’ve poured your heart into something, you want people to discover it immediately. But with Main Vaapas Aaunga, I think all of us always knew it was the kind of film that would find its audience through emotion rather than noise.

What kept your faith going?

What gave me faith was the reaction of people who actually watched it. Every conversation after the first few screenings was moving - people talking about specific scenes, songs that stayed with them, memories the film brought back. That kind of response is special because it comes from a genuine connection to the story. Sometimes audiences need time to discover a film and make it their own, and it’s been lovely watching more people embrace Main Vaapas Aaunga in such a personal way.

In the film you play a woman willing to wait endlessly for love. How far would you go for love in your own life?

What drew me to Jiya was the depth of her emotions. She values love deeply but also understands that life has its own journey and timing. I believe love is about being there for the people you care while still being true to yourself.

Where do you see yourself ten years from now — still an actor?

I hope and believe I’ll keep growing and pushing myself as an actor. That is my aspiration, and I work towards it every day. I’d like to keep exploring different stories and characters as an actor.

What’s next for you?

I’m really looking forward to Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Working with Sooraj sir (Barjatya) and sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana has been a wonderful experience. I’m excited for people to see the film and will share more when the time is right.