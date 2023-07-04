Finding the right work opportunity is still quite a task, says Sheeba Akashdeep

Even though the web as a new medium has opened up new doors to actors, finding the right work opportunity is still quite a task. There is huge competition, and often an actor is swamped with offers while others aren’t. Sheeba Akashdeep shares her experience.

“There are plenty of opportunities today, and there are many mediums. But yes, there are a lot of actors vying for similar roles. So, an actor’s life is hard,” she says.

She believes that references and personal equations do help, besides merit, but she believes opportunities go to those who are deserving.

“Knowing the right people and being at the right place at the right time makes a big difference. But I don’t feel that undeserving people get work. Whoever gets whatever, it means they deserve it, they probably fit the part well, and they were there at the right time.”