Fingers crossed

PTI

Manisha Koirala defines success as the “luxury to say no”, which the actress says she has attained over the years with films 1942: A Love Story, Bombay and Company proving to be turning points in her career. Now, almost after two decades, Koirala said she is hopeful that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming series Heeramandi emerges as another milestone for her.

“What I call success is the freedom to do what I want to do and at what time. I feel I am pretty successful today because I have the luxury to say no... The undying love for this profession keeps me going. I love the field of acting and cinema,” the actor said in an interview.

Koirala said the idea of being successful in the 1990s was having a busy schedule.

“Earlier when I started my career it was about filling your date diary. I was told if the actors are busy for the next three years, they are happening and rocking actors, so my focus was that.” After 32 years in showbiz, her focus has shifted.

“I would rather have a lot of free time, where I can travel, do gardening, trekking, write a book, binge watch, spend time with family... Do things that interest me rather than do mediocre projects,” she added. She reunites with her Khamoshi: The Musical director Bhansali for Netflix’s Heeramandi, which marks the filmmaker’s foray into digital medium.