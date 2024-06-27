 Firoze of Farzi and Karnail Singh of Chandu Champion — Is Bhuvan Arora getting trapped in ‘friend’s zone’? This Delhi boy, who is making a splash in the entertainment industry, does not think so : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • Firoze of Farzi and Karnail Singh of Chandu Champion — Is Bhuvan Arora getting trapped in ‘friend’s zone’? This Delhi boy, who is making a splash in the entertainment industry, does not think so

Firoze of Farzi and Karnail Singh of Chandu Champion — Is Bhuvan Arora getting trapped in ‘friend’s zone’? This Delhi boy, who is making a splash in the entertainment industry, does not think so

Firoze of Farzi and Karnail Singh of Chandu Champion — Is Bhuvan Arora getting trapped in ‘friend’s zone’? This Delhi boy, who is making a splash in the entertainment industry, does not think so

Bhuvan Arora



Nonika Singh

Sheran di quam Punjabi… make that artistic too. As we keep discovering, rediscovering Punjabi actors yet another Punjabi, Bhuvan Arora, delights us with his portrayal of an endearing Sikh character in Chandu Champion. Delhi boy Bhuvan may not have any roots in Punjab, but as they say ‘you can never take out Punjab from a Punjabi’. Essaying Karnail Singh in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic was ‘fun’ for it was the first time he was getting to play ‘little bit of what I know’, and the barrier of language was least of his concerns.

Bhuvan Arora as Karnail Singh in Chandu Champion

Interestingly, his character was not conceived as a Sikh. Rather it was his beard, which he had grown for Sepoy Vikram Singh’s part in the upcoming Tamil film Amaran, that firmed up Kabir’s decision to cast him as a Sikh. Bhuvan whose breakout performance in Farzi made most of us wake up to his immense talent does not agree that he is getting trapped in ‘friend’s zone’. He says, “I believe you have to be typecast before you break the mould. Firoze of Farzi and Karnail Singh of Chandu Champion, heroes’ ‘friends in need…’ are as different as chalk and cheese.” While working with celebrity directors Raj and DK in Farzi and now Kabir Khan of Chandu Champion has been ‘touch wood’ experiences, but these ‘masters of their craft’ too, he shares, ‘are markedly different in their directorial approaches’. While The Family Man and Farzi director-duo allows actors to thrive on ‘surprise me’ moments, Kabir sir expects them to confine all improvisations to workshops and rehearsals, and not for the final take. Since both prestige productions also had these two superstars Shahid Kapur and Kartik Aaryan on board, does the bromance we saw on screen translate on the sets too. First things first, he does not see them as stars, only as co-actors for, ‘that is how the FTII trained me’.

Bhuvan Arora with Shahid Kapoor (L) in Farzi

No good actor should rise above the script.

Comic timing

To aspiring actors, Bhuvan’s advice is simple — ‘body is your tool’. By that he does not mean getting six or eight pack muscles. “Back in time I too was obsessed with going to the gym. The only thing building my body landed me was an underwear brand commercial,” he smiles. Clearly, his impeccable comic timing is not just reserved for the screen.

Word of praise

Talking of his hallowed alma mater, which is having its big moment in glory what with Payal Kapadia’s historic Cannes win, he agrees that FTII graduates are taken more seriously, may be with a touch of respect too. “But at the end of the day the hustle is the same.” So what is it about the Film and Training Institute of India that it consistently continues to churn out some brilliant actors? He laughs, “Hamari chakki ka aata hi alag hai.” Seriously, he opines, “Apart from providing us a window into world cinema, the cultural exposure is tremendous. Even if one were to not attend classes, one would emerge a better version of oneself. Frankly, we eat, breathe and talk cinema. People in FTII are not humans but walking-talking energies and lot of energy exchange happens.” But he doesn’t proclaim that FTII is the only way to imbibe acting as many like Manoj Bajpayee are not from any institute, yet phenomenal actors.

No fixed formula

As for Bhuvan’s process of acting, well it’s not linear for sure. He says, “There are multiple ways to get into your part, past experiences, an animal or music; anything can be a trigger. There is no one fixed/ reductive formula.” In an industry where ‘everybody has an opinion on acting’ and unwanted advice comes aplenty, his key to happiness is the golden Punjabi state of satiation, saanu ki.

He may not have grown in Punjab, but is as Punjabi as it gets. Everybody’s favourite Diljit Dosanjh is certainly his too as the song Lover tops his playlist. Though he is adept in speaking Punjabi and would love to work in Pollywood, he would not care to limit himself to any region or language. Like a true blue Punjabi, world is his playing field. Punjabiyan di shaan wakhri… with more than one series Dupahiya, Tatkaal, Fissadi and action war biopic Amaran lined up, he is set to shine some more and soar higher. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

2
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

3
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

4
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

5
Punjab

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

6
Haryana

US trade body approves funding to develop integrated aviation hub in Haryana’s Hisar

7
India

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

8
Punjab

BJP has no plans to topple Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, it will fall due to its misdeeds: BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar

9
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

10
Patiala

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 WC final

South Africa defeat Afghanistan by 9 wickets, enter maiden T20 World Cup final

They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...

Amid oust-Sukhbir call, key SAD panel rallies behind him

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat

CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case

CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case

Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 cr

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Farmers fear loss of crops, fodder as canal breach inundates 500 acres

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Centre discriminated most against Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav

Atishi jal satyagraha failed: Congress chief

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon