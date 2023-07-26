First glimpse of Kanguva

A glimpse of renowned filmmaker Siva’s upcoming Tamil film, Kanguva, was finally unveiled on superstar Suriya’s 48th birthday. The visuals, featuring Suriya, were perfectly complemented by a hard-hitting BGM composed by rockstar DSP. Kanguva will hit the silver screen in early 2024 in 10 languages!
Rockstar DSP is currently on his Oo Antava Tour in the USA. After San Jose, the tour will culminate on July 29 with a grand finale in Chicago. Apart from Kanguva, he has an exciting line-up of films, which also includes the much-awaited Pushpa 2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to move no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha on 'governance failures' in Manipur
Assam MP of Congress Gaurav Gogoi likely mover; PM had predi...
Punjab floods: 41 killed, over 1,600 people living in relief camps
The government and rescue agencies evacuated 27,286 people f...
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana
4 killed as truck hits car in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
They were returning to Meerut from Rajasthan
ED, CBI, IT only 3 strong parties in NDA, claims Uddhav Thackeray
Says if everyone is equal before law, then those who are cor...