First glimpse of Kanguva

A glimpse of renowned filmmaker Siva’s upcoming Tamil film, Kanguva, was finally unveiled on superstar Suriya’s 48th birthday. The visuals, featuring Suriya, were perfectly complemented by a hard-hitting BGM composed by rockstar DSP. Kanguva will hit the silver screen in early 2024 in 10 languages!

Rockstar DSP is currently on his Oo Antava Tour in the USA. After San Jose, the tour will culminate on July 29 with a grand finale in Chicago. Apart from Kanguva, he has an exciting line-up of films, which also includes the much-awaited Pushpa 2.