First look

The role of Nathuram Godse in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, which is all set to release this Republic Day, has been essayed by Chinmay Mandlekar. TMS 

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

Air India urination case: Crew report suggests complainant woman 'instigated' by co-passenger

‘Beautiful’ Ladakhi girls dance to 'Ghodey pe sawar' amid snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, netizens can’t get enough of ‘graceful dancers and stunning setting’

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks 'sincere' talks with India to resolve 'burning' issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

71-year-old man dragged by scooter on Bengaluru street; video goes viral

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

'We need justice': Wife of Sikh man slain in Canada New Year day shooting

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Commended, for standing at the forefront
Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY C...

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized

Bharat Jodo yatra enters Himachal; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh join it

Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...

Magisterial probe ordered into Sidhra encounter in Jammu

Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra, has been appoi...


Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Mohali Cop uses melody to warn traffic offenders

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

In 8 years, massive rise in Yamuna's pollution in Delhi

Tussle deepens, AAP accuses Delhi L-G VK Saxena of interfering in govt work

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Reflectors on cycle: Ludhiana companies see red in fine clause

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants