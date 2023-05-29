First look of Citadel: Diana released

Prime Video announced the title of the next chapter of the Citadel spy verse, Citadel: Diana, and revealed the first look at Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing) as the central character in the forthcoming series.
Following the final episode of the first season of Citadel, a post-credits teaser revealed the first look for the next part of the series.
Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer and has written the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari. The cast includes Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio and Maurizio Lombardi.
