First look of Devara

IANS

NTR Jr. has announced the official title of his film that was previously titled NTR 30 — Devara. The action drama film, Devara is directed by Kortala Siva, and the actor, NTR Jr. is looking raw, intense and tough in its official first look.

Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Devara marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.

The film is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Anirudh Ravichandran will handle the music, R. Rathnavelu will be the cinematographer, Subu Cyril will lead the art department.