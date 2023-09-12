First look of Maharaja released

ANI

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is currently getting a lot of praise for his performance in the action thriller Jawan, on Monday unveiled the first look poster of his next film Maharaja. Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, “#MaharajaFirstLook.”

In the intriguing poster, Vijay can be seen sitting on a chair with a wounded ear, holding a sickle with blood stains on it.

