First look of Tarla is out

ZEE5 has released the trailer of its latest original film, Tarla. Directed by Piyush Gupta, the film is a biopic based on the life and career of the chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. Starring Huma Qureshi as Tarla, the film also has Sharib Hashmi as Tarla’s husband. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, Tarla is set to stream on ZEE5 on July 7.

Huma says, “Tarla Dalal’s ambitious nature and her relentless pursuit of purpose will surely inspire those in the audience who want to do something remarkable in life. I have grown up watching her cooking show with my mother and recreating many dishes from her cookbook, so it is an honour for me to bring her journey to life.”

Sharib adds, “Tarla Dalal broke many barriers and became a force to reckon with. While everyone knows her journey, not many people know the struggles she went through or her husband, who gave up on his dreams to help Tarla achieve hers. I hope that Tarla and Nalin’s story inspires every household.”

Piyush says, “Tarla Dalal was a pioneer in many ways; she was the first woman to have a cooking show and a cookbook. She is the only Indian to have won a Padma Shri. I feel honoured to helm a biopic based on her life.”