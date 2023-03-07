Singer Mahendra Kapoor's grandson Sidhant Kapoor to debut with Beparwah

Sidhant Kapoor, who is a grandson of legendary singer Mahendra Kapoor, will start his musical journey with the single Beparwah. The song is based on slum children and their carefree outlook in life. He was inspired by a poem written by the iconic author Ruskin Bond titled ‘Slum Children at Play’. The music video of this track is scheduled to release in March. It is directed by leading choreographer and director Paul Marshal.

He was so deeply stirred by Ruskin’s unique take on the spirit of slum children that he drove up the hills of Mussoorie to meet him. He took permission to compose music on his poetry. Sidhant was thrilled to have spent some valuable time with the great author at his residence in Landour (Mussoorie).