First step: Charu Asopa on her OTT debut with Johri

After winning the hearts of audiences in the television industry with a career spanning over a decade, Charu Asopa made her OTT debut with the recently launched series on MX Player and Atrangii TV, titled Johri.

About the series, Charu said, “When I read the script for the first time, I knew that this was it. This show was a comeback for me, and I wanted to play a different role that I hadn’t essayed in the past. I have always done TV and portrayed similar kinds of roles. So, I found Tani’s character interesting and apt for my OTT debut.”

Johri traces the journey of a common man who transforms into a diamond mogul under the guidance of his uncle. The drama becomes more gripping when the narrative delves into the world of bank scams and fraud, portraying the rise and fall of a businessman. The series starts with Niraj’s humble beginnings and evolves into a stylish thriller that encapsulates the essence of the 90s. Nishant Malkani steps into the role of Niraj.

