Dharmendra is fit and fine after being discharged

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last week after he suffered a muscle pull in his back. The actor was discharged on Sunday (May 1). After he returned home, the 86-year-old actor took to his social media account and shared a video in which he gave a health update to his fans. The veteran actor said, “Friends, don’t overdo things … Know your limits, I did it and learnt my lesson. I suffered a big muscle pull in my back. So, I had to go to the hospital for two-four days.”
He continued, “It was difficult. Anyway I’m back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don’t worry. Now I’ll be very careful. Love you all.” — TMS
