Fit & fine

Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani has posted a video where she has captured her weight loss journey with pictures. Interestingly, she achieved her goals without being on diet. The video, which she posted on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, shows her in an all-black athleisure look and then towards the end in a much leaner physique.

She shed several kgs after welcoming her son Aaravv and documented her transformation to encourage others to follow suit. She wrote, “All you got to be is consistent Getting there. Still a long way to go. Mind you with zero diet! I eat everything.”

Anita has appeared in several hit TV shows such as Kkavyanjali, Naagin, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor has also starred in Hindi films like Krishna Cottage, Ragini MMS 2 and Kucch Toh Hai. In 2019, Anita and Rohit participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.