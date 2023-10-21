Fit hai, hit hai: Fitness influencer Guru Mann, who will appear in his debut film Pagalpan Next Level soon, is currently on an India tour to educate the youth about fitness

Sheetal

Fitness celebrity and entrepreneur Guru Mann is currently on a 21-day India tour to 21 cities to educate youngsters about health and benefits of exercising regularly. Born in a village near Rayya, Amritsar, Punjab, Mann is settled in San Francisco, USA.

Mann says, “When I first thought of working in the fitness industry, I faced resistance at my home itself. My father was against the idea and didn’t think it to be a secure career. But I still went with it and worked on myself, and also did certifications to gather all the knowledge to guide others. As I shifted base to America and witnessed people in the West being serious about their health, it made me wonder why Indians were far behind. I wanted to give back to my country and T-Series helped me start Mission India Fit in 2014.”

Body zone

Gurjinder Mann, known to his 6.3 million followers as Guru Mann, is today a respected name in the fitness industry. He feels that the basic knowledge to get fit should be readily available and must be free of myths.

Our country has for long been troubled by fitness and health issues. India is currently an ‘unhealthy’ nation as per recent data surveys, not just in terms of disease but fitness as well. Mission India Fit is Mann’s honest attempt to change how India is placed on the global map. He has been providing solutions to every problem, be it recovering or battling a disease through a healthier lifestyle and exercise.

On what keeps him motivated during hectic travels across cities, Mann says it is food that act as a fuel for his body. “As long as I get self-designed meals six times a day (breakfast, lunch, dinner and in between three snacks), I am good to go. I specifically eat meals that have anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties. My soul purpose is to stay healthy and keep fit, especially after losing my father at a very young age,” he said.

Screen presence

Inspired to stay fit after seeing Salman Khan’s physique in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Mann is taking a step further to inspire the youth as he gears up for the release of the first fitness film of India titled Pagalpan Next Level. Releasing on October 27, Mann plays the lead role . “My efforts in expanding Mission India Fit to more and more cities keeps me motivated and passionate about my work as a fitness guru.”

#United States of America USA