Fitness comes first for Shagun Pandey

For Shagun Pandey, who is essaying the role of IPS Veer Pratap Singh in Colors’ show Mera Balam Thanedaar, fitness is a way of life. She shares, “Fitness is a lifestyle for me. But it is not always feasible for me to hit the gym amid the hectic schedules, so I set up a gym in my vanity room on the set. I am coached by Imtiyaz Nazir (former Mr India) on video call. I think putting one’s health and work above everything else is a game-changer. Having a gym within arm’s reach allows me to prioritise wellness without compromising on time and convenience. I tell anyone who comes to me for fitness advice to take charge of their well-being and do whatever form of exercise that’s comfortable for them.”
