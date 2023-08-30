Five memorable characters that earned their stand-alone shows

Films and series have the power to create unforgettable characters. This, in turn, leads to more contemplation about the character. As a result, the character may go beyond the original show and find an opportunity to star in its own stand-alone series.

These spin-offs offer fans the chance to dive deeper into the lives and adventures of their favourite characters, providing a fresh perspective and new narratives to explore. This has been done a number of times by different American TV shows/series. In India, we are still exploring the audience’s hunger for the same.

Here are five iconic characters who gained widespread popularity and led their own TV shows.

Sandeep Bhaiya

Original show: Aspirants

Originating from the popular show Aspirants, Sandeep Bhaiya quickly became a fan favourite. The immense popularity of this character prompted the show’s creators to develop a prequel series centered around Sandeep Bhaiya’s life. Portrayed by Sunny Hinduja, the show narrates an inspiring journey of Sandeep Bhaiya’s life emphasising themes of ambition, motivation, and the pursuit of dreams.

Young Sheldon

Orginal show: The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory introduced us to the eccentric and gifted physicist Sheldon Cooper. However, it was his childhood shown in Young Sheldon that ruled the hearts of viewers. The series Young Sheldon is a spin-off prequel to the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The series takes place in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It follows Sheldon Cooper’s early life as a child prodigy and the challenges he faces while growing up in the fictional town of Medford, Texas.

Berlin

Original show: Money Heist

One of the standout characters from the Spanish heist drama Money Heist was Sergio Marquina, also known as Berlin, portrayed by Pedro Alonso. As the mastermind behind the Royal Mint heist, Berlin’s charismatic personality left a lasting impact on the viewers. Due to overwhelming popularity, the show’s creators crafted a prequel series, delving into Berlin’s life before the events of Money Heist, exploring his intriguing backstory.

The Originals

Original show: The Vampire Diaries

The Originals is one such show that is loved by many. Centered around the three Mikaelson siblings, the series shows the story of Klaus, Elijah, and Rebekah, who are also known as the originals due to the fact that they were the first vampires ever to exist. The show is a spinoff of the widely popular show, The Vampire Diaries, which was released in 2009.

Better Call Saul

Original show: Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul is an American legal crime drama that is a spin-off from Gilligan’s Breaking Bad. This serves as both a prequel and sequel to Breaking Bad. The show follows the transformation of Jimmy McGill, a former con artiste, who is trying to become a respectable lawyer, into the personality of the flamboyant criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. The character of Saul Goodman was so popular that he got his own show, which premiered in 2015.