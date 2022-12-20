Following in Salman's footsteps

On the show Unstoppable with NBK, host Nandamuri Balakrishna quizzed Prabhas about his marriage plans. When the host Nandamuri asked Prabhas about his plans to take the plunge, the latter compared himself with Salman Khan. Nandamuri revealed how another guest and Telugu actor Sharwanand on the show said that he would get married when Prabhas did.

And Prabhas reacted, “Then I will have to say I will marry when Salman Khan does.” Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen in the Hindi film, Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. He also has Project K with Deepika Padukone and Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel.