Abhishek Bajaj joins hands with Feeding from Far to help the needy

Actor Abhishek Bajaj is working towards eradication of hunger from the slums of Mumbai. As a part of the Feeding from Far campaign, on the occasion of Random Act of Kindness Day, he fed over 500 underprivileged individuals residing in Machhimar Nagar near Colaba.
The meal kits containing cooking essentials such as rice, wheat, dal, salt, cooking oil, sugar etc were distributed. Meanwhile, Abhishek, who has been a part of TV shows such as Bitti Business Wali and Parvarrish, was last seen in the movie, Babli Bouncer.
