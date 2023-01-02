Sony TV to premiere Master Chef India and Shark Tank India- Season 2

Two hours of mega entertainment with two big-ticket shows! Sony Entertainment Television starts 2023 with a bang by bringing to the viewers two reality shows, MasterChef India and Shark Tank India Season 2.

Both the shows will premiere January 2, every Monday to Friday at 9 pm and 10 pm, respectively. With both MasterChef India and Shark Tank India – Season 2, viewers will dive into the world of exquisite cuisines and strategic business pitching every week days.