Food for thought: Suniel Shetty says unlike earlier, no one in the industry stands up for each other anymore

IANS

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is set to grace the opening episode of the cooking reality show Star Vs Food Survival, feels with time the Hindi film industry has lost out on the essence of togetherness, as members of the fraternity no longer stick with each other during rough patches.

In the upcoming episode, Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt, along with Chef Ranveer Brar, traverse through untouched terrain of rural Coorg as they test their mental and physical resilience over a stretch of 15 km.

In the episode, while recalling the initial phase of his career, Shetty said, “We were always there for each other, we were there for the unions, we used to work together for associations — we had a united voice.”

He continued, “Today when people throw stones at you, there is no one to defend. No one can say anything because we all are alone. No one stands up for each other anymore. Everything has become weak.”

On his experience of shooting Star Vs Food Survival, Shetty felt it was a soulful journey filled with love, laughter, friendship and a deep sense of connection with nature. He shared, “Cooking amidst the serenity of nature has always been a source of pure joy for me. What I love is the fact that this show highlights the pure happiness that comes from sharing a meal with loved ones. It’s all about connecting with nature and promoting mental wellness through the food that we eat. And how can I not mention the culinary wizardry of Chef Ranveer Brar without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Star Vs Food Survival will premiere on October 9 on Discovery Channel and will stream on Discovery+.

