Saisha Shinde to donate fifty per cent of her income for the trans community

Saisha Shinde, who is currently locked in the much-talked-about OTT reality show Lock Upp, was recently seen taking a bold stand against a derogatory remark about her body in the show. And now, she has declared that she will be donating half of her income for the Trans Community.

Saisha is a famous celebrity fashion designer, who is the woman behind Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Miss Universe 2022’s winning gown. She has managed to keep up with all the odds and yet stand strong in ALTBalaji’s Lock Upp. She has time and again raised her voice against comments on her sexuality.

Meanwhile, Lock Upp has entered an interesting phase as its nearing the finale. Soon ‘Ticket to Finale’ task will be live.