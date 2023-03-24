Oscar-nominated 'All That Breathes' is now streaming in India

Director Shaunak Sen’s Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes is now streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Out of three Indian titles nominated for Oscars this year, two won, while All That Breathes lost to Navalny. The documentary, which was released on the OTT platform on Wednesday (March 22), will be aired for a limited period, as Disney+ Hotstar will be removing all its HBO content by March 31.

For the unfamiliar, All That Breathes revolves around two Muslim brothers based in Delhi who make it their life’s mission to protect wounded birds. Shaunak Sen spoke about facing defeat at the Academy Awards and stated that the team was ‘low’ when they heard the news, but doing its best to come to terms with it.