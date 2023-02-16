 For Anjali Sivaraman 'Love is friendship' : The Tribune India

For Anjali Sivaraman 'Love is friendship'

From modelling to acting—how do you sum up your journey?

It has been incredible. I started in 2018 with modelling after I passed out from an acting school. I gradually started getting opportunities in the field of acting.

How has modelling helped you sustain in the industry?

As I said I have been a part of some great modelling assignments. I made a good profile and it supported me in my acting career.

What was your first acting assignment?

I was cast for a South Indian film which required me to be a pro in Bharatnatyam dance form. I tried to learn it but I lost the part which was very disheartening. So, my journey has been up and down but rewarding. My first work in front of the camera was short film Chakravyuh and then web series Cobalt Blue.

How do you think OTT has changed the dynamics of the entertainment industry?

People are drawn towards OTT because of its rich content. It could be for the masses or even for a select few. It has opened doors for an actor like me.

You have a striking resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sneha Ullal. Did anyone notice that?

Yes, look wise I have been compared to Radhika Apte and Deepika Padukone too. It is extremely flattering when my eyes, smiles are compared with all these good looking actors. But recently when I played Suhani in Class, I received good feedback which felt great.

Who has been your mentor in life?

My mother who is an artist, actor and singer has passed on all her talents to me. I grew up watching and learning from her.

You are a singer as well. What does music mean to you?

It’s a therapy. I can’t imagine life without music. I sing with the band of music producer Mikey McCleary as one of the vocalists. We perform in India and abroad.

February is the month of love. How do you define love?

For me love is friendship and I cannot divulge further (laughs).

You like animals. What do you want to do for animal welfare?

My mother is an animal activist, who saves cats, dogs and elephants as well. In our Bengaluru home we have rescued dogs and cats. I have grown up with animals and they can make humans more empathetic.

What’s your fitness mantra?

I work out because I have to stay fit. My mantra would be, just do it. I try to find ways to make it comfortable.

A hobby which you want to pursue?

I am obsessed with my dresses. So I want to stitch my own clothes one day. I would love to learn the process.

