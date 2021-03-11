Here's what made Abhimanyu Dasani sign Nikamma

The makers of the movie, Nikamma, which will hit cinemas on June 17, have created quite a buzz. The title track of the film is being anticipated as the party anthem of the year and the chemistry between the sizzling-trio, Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty, is receiving love from all over. In a recent interaction, Abhimanyu revealed the reason behind signing Nikamma. The actor said, “Salman Bhai wanted me to do an action commercial film even before my first film released, and that thought made me sign Nikamma.” He also added that he rushed to show the trailer of Nikamma to Salman Khan and he loved it and also shared it on social media.
