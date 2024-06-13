For Jibraan Khan, the journey from K3G to Ishq Vishk Rebound is filled with 'just love, no pressure'

IANS

Jibraan Khan, the actor who captured hearts as the endearing son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, looks back at the “privilege” bestowed upon him at a tender age.

Portraying the child of two Bollywood legends is indeed a rare opportunity, one that Jibraan cherishes with humility and gratitude. He said, “It’s a privilege and an honour to play Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s child in a movie at such a young age, and I feel that the amount of love, which has transcended over the years, is unconditional. Even today, people give me the same love and I just hope it continues with Ishq Vishk Rebound, and god willing, whatever happens next in life. So, there is no pressure, just too much love, and nothing else, just too much love” added Jibraan.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound features an ensemble cast including Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, Kusha Kapila, and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to release on June 21.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Shah Rukh Khan