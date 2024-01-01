For love & support: Prabhas expresses gratitude to fans

The action thriller film Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, starring actor Prabhas, has gained widespread acclaim and the film is being lauded for its storytelling, presentation, characters, and the canvas that is being put up in the magnificent realm of Khansaar.
It is unstoppable at the box office, breaking a new global record by crossing Rs 500 crore. Rebel star Prabhas expressed gratitude to his fans for their overwhelming support for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Prabhas said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best.”
