For Manoj Bajpayee, the characters he plays are more important than his bank account

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has come a long way since his debut in 1994 with Droh Kaal. Over a career spanning three decades, the actor has worked in diverse genres and essayed myriad characters.
With his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji on the horizon, Manoj, shared, “I never counted the number of projects I’ve done, but am told that Bhaiyya Ji will be my 100th film, which is a proud moment for me.”
“I have always been more interested in the story of the characters that I play than the bank account that I have. I personally feel that if you want your passion to be alive, then you will have to constantly hone your craft rather than being worried about anything else,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash
Images from the site show helicopter slammed into a mountain...
Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Iran's President Raisi, Foreign Minister die in helicopter c...
Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-5 LIVE updates: Voting under way in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray
Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
Phase-5 of Lok Sabha election: Spotlight on Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
UP youth arrested after video of him voting '8 times' in Etah goes viral; Rahul Gandhi warns…
Repolling has been recommended to the ECI in the polling sta...