For Manoj Bajpayee, the characters he plays are more important than his bank account

IANS

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has come a long way since his debut in 1994 with Droh Kaal. Over a career spanning three decades, the actor has worked in diverse genres and essayed myriad characters.

With his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji on the horizon, Manoj, shared, “I never counted the number of projects I’ve done, but am told that Bhaiyya Ji will be my 100th film, which is a proud moment for me.”

“I have always been more interested in the story of the characters that I play than the bank account that I have. I personally feel that if you want your passion to be alive, then you will have to constantly hone your craft rather than being worried about anything else,” he added.