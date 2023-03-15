For Ridhima Pandit, it all about making a choice

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant-fame actress Ridhima Pandit has recently revealed that she has undergone the procedure to freeze her eggs. She said, “My 93-year-old grandmother is obsessed with me getting married. She was in disbelief when I told her about the procedure, but appreciated the medical advancement and me for taking this step, as my family is extremely progressive. I remember discussing the topic with my mother.”

She further explained how she made her grandmother understand the same. “When I asked her if I didn’t wish to get married and did not find the right person, or was focused on work, but yearned to have a child, would she be fine with me preparing for it in advance. And, she replied, ‘Of course, just go for it and I hope you can inspire people with it’. I am proud of my decision because so many friends are going in for this procedure,” she added.