For Ridhima Pandit, it all about making a choice

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant-fame actress Ridhima Pandit has recently revealed that she has undergone the procedure to freeze her eggs. She said, “My 93-year-old grandmother is obsessed with me getting married. She was in disbelief when I told her about the procedure, but appreciated the medical advancement and me for taking this step, as my family is extremely progressive. I remember discussing the topic with my mother.”
She further explained how she made her grandmother understand the same. “When I asked her if I didn’t wish to get married and did not find the right person, or was focused on work, but yearned to have a child, would she be fine with me preparing for it in advance. And, she replied, ‘Of course, just go for it and I hope you can inspire people with it’. I am proud of my decision because so many friends are going in for this procedure,” she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...