For some live action…

Escaype Live is said to be a mirror to society. What’s your take on the show’s concept?

Yes, this show is definitely a mirror to the generation and the society that we are a part of today. The series showcases how social media influences people. It also shows what goes behind the scenes of these apps.

Do you think Covid lockdown has further increased the use of social media apps?

I think the reach of social media has grown exponentially in last two to three years and it’s become such an important part of our lives. Reels, videos, Instagram, snapchat, Twitter, all of these apps were the source of information as well as entertainment during the lockdowns.

Social media has made it very easy to get fame and even money. Do you feel this is a good trend?

There are pros and cons to it. If done through the right means it’s good. You need to draw a line. Like Escaype Live talks about how far people go to achieve what they want, their greed for money, fame etc. I think it’s a good thing that people can earn money through social media by creating content and at the same time, it’s very easy to get lost in the crowd.

How do you take on social media trolls?

I used to get affected by what people say on social media. But I have learnt that it’s not my life. It’s just a tool to connect to people. I use social media for entertainment and to connect with my fans. That’s it.

This is the first time you are doing a social thriller. How do you like this genre?

This show is first of its kind, especially in the Indian OTT space. So, I’m thrilled. The final episode is still to premiere and we are getting positive feedback. I actually feel proud when people appreciate my work.

Tell us more about your character in the show.

I am playing the role of Aamcha Spider. That’s what he’s known as on the app but his real name is Nilesh. He’s a boy from Mumbai’s slum. He wants to give himself and his parents a better life. That’s what makes him join this app Escaype Live. He goes up to the extent of jumping from a tall building, putting his life at risk to get more likes on his video.

Have you done any special training for your role?

I’m doing action on screen and initially I was a bit scared. I trained in Parkour for around eight to nine months. And my coach Deepak Mali really gave me that confidence for the role.

How was it working with Siddharth Kumar Tewary?

Working with Siddharth sir has been an experience. That’s all I can say. He’s such a warm, gentle director. He never shouts. He really knows what he wants.