One-to-one

For some live action…

Ritvik Sahore is currently seen in the web series Escaype Live on Disney+ Hotstar. Here’s a chit-chat with the actor

For some live action…

Escaype Live is said to be a mirror to society. What’s your take on the show’s concept?

Yes, this show is definitely a mirror to the generation and the society that we are a part of today. The series showcases how social media influences people. It also shows what goes behind the scenes of these apps.

Do you think Covid lockdown has further increased the use of social media apps?

I think the reach of social media has grown exponentially in last two to three years and it’s become such an important part of our lives. Reels, videos, Instagram, snapchat, Twitter, all of these apps were the source of information as well as entertainment during the lockdowns.

Social media has made it very easy to get fame and even money. Do you feel this is a good trend?

There are pros and cons to it. If done through the right means it’s good. You need to draw a line. Like Escaype Live talks about how far people go to achieve what they want, their greed for money, fame etc. I think it’s a good thing that people can earn money through social media by creating content and at the same time, it’s very easy to get lost in the crowd.

How do you take on social media trolls?

I used to get affected by what people say on social media. But I have learnt that it’s not my life. It’s just a tool to connect to people. I use social media for entertainment and to connect with my fans. That’s it.

This is the first time you are doing a social thriller. How do you like this genre?

This show is first of its kind, especially in the Indian OTT space. So, I’m thrilled. The final episode is still to premiere and we are getting positive feedback. I actually feel proud when people appreciate my work.

Tell us more about your character in the show.

I am playing the role of Aamcha Spider. That’s what he’s known as on the app but his real name is Nilesh. He’s a boy from Mumbai’s slum. He wants to give himself and his parents a better life. That’s what makes him join this app Escaype Live. He goes up to the extent of jumping from a tall building, putting his life at risk to get more likes on his video.

Have you done any special training for your role?

I’m doing action on screen and initially I was a bit scared. I trained in Parkour for around eight to nine months. And my coach Deepak Mali really gave me that confidence for the role.

How was it working with Siddharth Kumar Tewary?

Working with Siddharth sir has been an experience. That’s all I can say. He’s such a warm, gentle director. He never shouts. He really knows what he wants. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

2
J & K terror-funding case

How 'Jack' and 'John' played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

3
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

4
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

5
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

6
Punjab

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

7
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

8
Punjab

LS secretariat asks estates officer to initiate eviction proceedings against ex-AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

10
Amritsar

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Don't Miss

View All
Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

‘Why so handsome’: Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat, IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

Top News

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

10 militants killed in 3 days

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated

4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in city

Ultrasound centre sealed

MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

SMS service to pay property tax evincing good response

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

No lessons learnt , only 70 PGs have fire NOC

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Newspaper vendor dies as speeding Thar hits scooter in Chandigarh

Mohali sees Covid death after 84 days, 3 new cases

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Haryana performs better than Delhi in all subjects in Class III, V, VIII, X

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint

Sports trials: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: LIT to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials