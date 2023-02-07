 Phulkari Women of Jalandhar (WOJ) organised an event, 'Afreen - Celebrating the Beautiful You' in Jalandhar recently : The Tribune India

Phulkari Women of Jalandhar (WOJ) organised an event, 'Afreen - Celebrating the Beautiful You' in Jalandhar recently

Phulkari Women of Jalandhar (WOJ) organised an event, 'Afreen - Celebrating the Beautiful You' in Jalandhar recently


Tribune News Service

Phulkari Women of Jalandhar (WOJ) organised an event, ‘Afreen - Celebrating the Beautiful You’ in Jalandhar recently. The make-up workshop for the Phulkari WOJ members by well-known freelance make-up artist, Prerna Khullar, was a fundraiser to facilitate the wedding of two young ladies from the economically weaker section of society.

Prerna shared the nuances of make-up to accentuate women’s natural beauty, thereby building self-confidence. She elaborated on skin types and offered useful tips on skin care and make-up. Phulkari member, Minni Chug, a courageous cancer survivor, was a befitting choice as the model for this live demonstration.

Phulkari WOJ put together the trousseau for Neelam from Nari Niketan for her daughter’s wedding. Funds were also donated to RCMS and Kanya Shiksha Prasar Sangathan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

2
Punjab

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

3
Nation

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

4
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

5
Nation

Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft successfully lands on INS Vikrant; see video

6
Nation

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

7
Punjab

Four new sainik schools in partnership with civilian organisations approved for region

8
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

9
Nation

PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion on Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

10
Nation

Viral video: Men dance with rifles while drinking in the middle of elevated road in UP's Ghaziabad

Don't Miss

View All
50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

Top News

Victoria Gowri takes oath as additional judge of Madras High Court as Supreme Court dismisses plea against her

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning

Opposition wants Parliament to function but Modi govt afraid: Congress on logjam over Adani issue

Adani row: Most opposition parties agree to participate in parliamentary proceedings

AAP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, however, say no to discussio...

Parliament adjourned till noon after opposition disrupts proceedings on Adani issue

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition uproar over Adani issue

Soon after the House meets at noon after the first adjournme...

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

The three artistes -- Adam Berry, Gurujas and Harijiwan -- a...

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

A man who was in the court to attend a hearing attacked alle...


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Of self-styled pastors & false promises

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI