Tribune News Service

Phulkari Women of Jalandhar (WOJ) organised an event, ‘Afreen - Celebrating the Beautiful You’ in Jalandhar recently. The make-up workshop for the Phulkari WOJ members by well-known freelance make-up artist, Prerna Khullar, was a fundraiser to facilitate the wedding of two young ladies from the economically weaker section of society.

Prerna shared the nuances of make-up to accentuate women’s natural beauty, thereby building self-confidence. She elaborated on skin types and offered useful tips on skin care and make-up. Phulkari member, Minni Chug, a courageous cancer survivor, was a befitting choice as the model for this live demonstration.

Phulkari WOJ put together the trousseau for Neelam from Nari Niketan for her daughter’s wedding. Funds were also donated to RCMS and Kanya Shiksha Prasar Sangathan.