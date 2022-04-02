Shilpa Rao and Ravator come together for Ehsaas

Shilpa Rao, who recently completed 15 years in the music industry by giving hits like Javeda Zindagi, Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, Bulleya, Kalank title track and the chartbuster Ghungroo, is back with a new age romantic EDM track Ehsaas in collaboration with Ravator for the first time.

The song is sung by Shilpa Rao and Ravator and written and composed by Utsavi Jha.

Shilpa says, “Ehsaas is the perfect song for dance lovers, and also for the people in love. We have tried something new with this EDM track.” On her collaboration with Ravator, she comments, “Harsh Ravator is the producer and he had reached out to me to work on this track. I always say that a good song can come from anywhere.”