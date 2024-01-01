Formula for happiness: If you are done with those typical New Year resolutions, take a cue from these celebs who are planning to create a happier, healthier, meaningful life this year by staying fluid

Gurnaaz Kaur

Come New Year and the first thing one thinks of is making resolutions. Although a very popular New Year's tradition, most people struggle to keep up with those well-intentioned commitments. If that sounds all too familiar, here's a way to turn over a new leaf and make 2024 different.

Go beyond those typical promises of hitting the gym, quitting social media or journaling and take a cue from these Bollywood celebrities on how they are planning to create a happier, healthier, meaningful life this year. Their hopes and aspirations for 2024 should give an idea or two.

Live one day at a time

Wamiqa Gabbi

Chandigarh's very own Wamiqa Gabbi has made an impression in the entertainment world with her work in Jubilee, Charlie Chopra and Khufiya. Overwhelmed by the success she earned in 2023, all that she wants is that the trend carries forward to 2024. “The last year has been very special for me professionally and personally. So, I am praying 2024 is the same as 2023. I’ve experienced growth and contentment and that's what I want should continue. My mantra in life is to live each day as it comes, not think too much about future. That keeps me calm.”

On serious note

Manjot Singh

Fukrey actor Manjot Singh is gearing up for a change, and that's his commitment to self and his audience. “In the coming year, I hope to change the perception of filmmakers and audience that I only do comedy films or that I chose funny roles. I want to surprise them with my serious side or in a romantic avatar, so I am aspiring to do something on those lines. It's my wish, resolution, vision for 2024.”

Clean my cupboard

Adah

The Kerala Story actor Adah Sharma has it all chalked out for 2024. There is something personal, professional and noble on her list. “I want to clean my cupboard. It's such a mess and I always find an excuse to not fix it. When it comes to work, I never had a goal of being part of the highest female grossing film ever with The Kerala Story, so feel I should just continue doing my work and trying my best to spread happiness. And something that's close to my heart is being a part of rehabilitation of abused elephants. I hope we can help as many as possible."

Change is Welcome

Daler Mehndi

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi is doing something beyond music. In 2024, he is all set to show his acting talent with Welcome 3 and is quite excited about it. “I am looking forward to my acting debut and I am grateful that my film journey takes off with the industry's best team, including Firoz Nadiadwala, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and others.” On the music front, he adds, “You will also see many Gurbani songs being released on my Gurbani channel.”

Keep it free-flowing

Netflix's coming-of-age film The Archies has revealed a promising actor in singer Dot. Her promise for 2024 is, “I hope to continue following my gut and explore whatever excites me creatively. I tend not to make too many goals set in stone because I know life has a way of taking you places you don't expect! That being said, I'd love to finish my new album in the coming year.”

Focus on fitness

Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin put on 8 kg for Sultan Of Delhi but this method actor has it sorted in mind. For 2024, he says, “I want it to be a year of great roles and fantastic scripts. I also aim to make time for my family and friends. These are people who matter the most and bring me job. Travel is always on my yearly plan. I’d also like to focus on fitness and make it my best year yet for both physical and mental health.”

The joy of working

Ayesha Kanga

With her captivating performance in Class, Ayesha Kanga won the audience. Moving forward, she hopes that, “2024 is just superlatives of 2023. It's all about the joy of working for me and I'll work to be more creative than the year before. Perhaps read about a new concept, artist or designer that fills my life up with a lot of late night inspiration. I’m very driven by craft, whether it is consuming or creating it. I hope I find myself in a place where this is celebrated. I’ll always push for it… and we'll see how far that takes me. So far, so good.”

All for philanthropy

Ending it and beginning it on a philanthropic note, Sonu Sood defines his aspirations for 2024. “I believe in doing something that is not related to just one day; it has to happen every day of your life. This year, I am planning to start an orphanage and old-age home, the work for which has already started. Few schools for the needy are also on the chart. Providing education and medical facility for all those in need is my priority.”

Hoping for a better tomorrow

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Reflecting on the every changing world, Ali Fazal keeps it simple when he says, “It’s been an eventful year for me. The world as we know keeps changing drastically and we hope that it changes for the better in the coming year. I hope that my craft continues to evolve and I can be part of good storytelling. At the end and at the start of it all, we as artistes always aspire to move people in as many ways as we can. I look forward to the many exciting narratives I'll be stepping into. And at the same time I want to give enough time to family and my loved ones.” Richa Chadha has added another feather to her cap as a producer and that role she hopes is on the frontline in 2024. “I hope I can continue to do great parts as an actor, explore new and challenging characters, humanise them and win over the audience. As a new producer, I hope to tell interesting stories, bringing Indian narratives to the world. As a person, I just hope to be better overall.”