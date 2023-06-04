Fourth and final: Poorna Jagannathan on what makes Never Have I Ever a favourite

—IANS

With the final season of the Never Have I Ever all set to drop on June 8 on Netflix, actress Poorna Jagannathan, who plays the role of Nalini Vishwakumar in the popular coming of age teenage comedy series has decoded the reason behind its successful run.

Poorna spoke about the ever burgeoning fandom of the show, which revolves around the life of a teenager named Devi Vishwakumar played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. She said, “I think it is really funny. The writing is really funny. It brings out all of the emotions. It is so universal right? Everyone has been a teenager, fighting with their parents. Everyone can relate to the character of Devi.”

She added, “They see themselves at that awkward stage. It also depicts family in a way it is so universal. The fierce bond of family invites everyone into the story.” Never Have I Ever airs on Netflix starting June 8.