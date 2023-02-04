Chandigarh-based artist Bhupinder Brar's photography exhibition presents a world that is free of its hectic pace

Sheetal

Chandigarh-based Bhupinder Brar held a photography exhibition, Shapes of Silence, at Alliance Francaise, Sector 36, on Friday. Organised by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, and supported by Alliance Francaise, it consists of thirty images, 20 in colour while 10 in black and white. Most of these images were clicked in the last decade by Bhupinder and each is printed on 24” X 16” paper.

He shares, “My pictures in this show are also contra-factual. They imagine a world that is free of its hectic pace, its breathless rat race, its cacophonic noise; a world that is slow, even completely still, anchored, silent and at peace with itself. Yet unlike painting, in photography one cannot conjure things out of pure imagination. So one does what one can: try and capture images that look like brief, passing, reflections of a world one has imagined, and freeze them into images forever.”

There are images of clouds floating freely, of birds perched peacefully or sometimes gliding high in the sky without fluttering their wings.

Brar also holds the Chandigarh SahityaAkademi award for the book of Hindi poetry Sookhi Hawa Ki Aawaaz.

(On till February 12,

Sunday closed)