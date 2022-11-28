French artist Béatrice de Fays’ works come alive with augmented reality

Tribune News Service

The first-ever augmented reality (AR) exhibition by French artist Béatrice de Fays is underway at the Sector 16/17 underpass, Chandigarh. It has 12 paintings on display, which narrate a story of a woman, a man and a child, taking the viewer to a different world of AR (sound and image).

The project has been supported by the French Institute in India and Alliance Française.

“In AR, you can use sound, 3D and movement. The idea is to combine digital and material and using this, I have tried to show people my perception of the world,” says Beatrice.

A Buddhist, the artist has included Buddha in her works. “It is about how a girl meets Buddha and how he teaches her the way of life,” she explains. She took about two years to complete the series. Béatrice de Fays, aka B2Fays, is a French-Belgian artist.

The exhibition is on till Sunday at the underpass from 12 noon to 5 pm and at Alliance Française, Sector 36 on Monday from 5:30 pm to 9 pm.