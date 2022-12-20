Fresh faces are here!

Zoya Akhtar has completed shooting for her ambitious project, a live-action musical film The Archies. The film has already made headlines for it will launch not one but three-star kids, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. It is the Indian adaptation of the famous American comic, Archies.
A Netflix original, the platform also shared the announcement on its official social media handle and wrote, “Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can’t wait to see the gang on screen.” The entire team was part of the wrap up party They cut a cake to mark the occasion. All the seven actors in the film are fresh faces. — TMS
