Zee TV to showcase two new shows, 'Lag Ja Gale' and 'Maitree'

As a part of its endeavour to strengthen its pre-primetime slots, Zee TV will now air its fiction shows all through the week so that the audiences’ can meet their beloved characters every day. Moreover, it is all set to introduce two fresh shows — Lag Ja Gale and Maitree.

Set to premiere today (February 7), Lag Ja Gale and Maitree will air every day of the week, Monday to Sunday, at 6:30 pm and 7 pm, respectively.

Set in Delhi, Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of an affluent, self-made young Punjabi hotelier, Shiv Dhooper (played by actor Namik Paul), and a hard-working Maharashtrian girl, Ishani Kulkarni (played by Tanisha Mehta). So, despite starting off on the wrong foot, Shiv and Ishani marry for the sake of their respective siblings.

Maitree, on the other hand brings you a story of love and friendship between Maitree (played by Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister Nandini (played by Bhaweeka Chaudhary). The two best friends have been inseparable since childhood. While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain best friends even after marriage, it seems that life has its own plans for them!