The New Year kick-starts with two web shows and a premiere of a film. Here's the list of top OTT releases for the week

January 4: Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street on Netflix

This limited series reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous $64 billion-dollar global Ponzi scheme, the largest in history that shattered the lives of countless individual investors, who had placed their trust in the revered Wall Street statesman. This four-part documentary series traces Madoff’s rise from humble beginnings to one of the most influential power brokers on Wall Street.

January 6: Taaza Khabar on Disney+ Hotstar

Presenting a modern-day tale that dismantles the boons and banes of miracles, the show marks the OTT debut of social media sensation Bhuvan Bam. It also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, JD Chakravarthy and others. Bhuvan will be seen as Vasant Gawde, a disgruntled sanitation worker trying to make it big until he stumbles upon a life-changing miracle. What unspools next is an entertaining and chaotic journey that is filled with surprises.

January 6: The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix

West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe. The film stars Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Lucy Boynton and Gillian Anderson.—TMS