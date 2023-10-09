Fresh turf: Arjun Rampal forays into Tollywood with Bhagavanth Kesari

National Award-winning actor Arjun Rampal forays into Tollywood with the highly anticipated film Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Introducing the actor as the menacing Rahul Sanghvi, the makers have unveiled the first look of Arjun’s character in a poster. Though he looks super-stylish in designer wear, Arjun Rampal frightens with a serious gaze. There are royal vibes, as he is seen sitting on a throne. The makers also announced when the trailer would be released.

Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19.