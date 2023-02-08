Mohsin Khan raises funds for former co-actor Vibhu Raghave

Actor Mohsin Khan recently extended help to his former co-actor from the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Vibhu Raghave, as the latter was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer last year and is undergoing treatment. Mohsin posted an Instagram story to talk about Vibhu and also shared the crowd-funding link, so that others could contribute.

He wrote, “Hi guys, I’m raising funds for my close friend, mera bhai Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave (Hamara Vibhu). He is suffering from a rare cancer in its last stage. He is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Vibhu lost his father recently. Today I urge all of us to stand by him as his family, his friends and his well-wishers. Do check his insta page @vibhuzinsta.”

The fundraising link on Ketto has been created by a popular TV actress Simple Kaul Loomba, who had shared on Instagram that Raghave’s family has exhausted all the funds that were raised last year, and the actor’s immunotherapy costs Rs 4.5 lakhs every month. Vibhu is in the last stage, but there’s a strong chance that the actor will make it with the right treatment, love and support from all.