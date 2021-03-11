Sasha Lane talks about preparing for Conversations With Friends, set to premiere on Lionsgate Play on May 27

The television adaption of Sally Rooney’s debut novel Conversations With Friends is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play on May 27. Based on the book, the series takes us through the journey of Frances (Alison Oliver), an observant, bright and sharp girl who performs spoken word poetry in Dublin together with her ex-girlfriend Bobbi (Sasha Lane). Talking about what makes Conversations With Friends so different, Sasha says, “It’s a love story, but it’s unconventional. It’s a very modern take. I think it’s the balance of unconditional love and the freedom of that while also still being confined to your humanness.”