New season for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan on its way

The channel Voot has announced season four of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. With a successful run of three seasons, the popular romantic drama is all set to make a comeback on the streamer after almost four years! Alongside its original star cast, the upcoming season also boasts of some fresh faces as it marks a new chapter in Manik (played by Parth Samthaan) and Nandini’s (played by Niti Taylor Bawa) life.

Parth Samthaan

Parth says, “It’s rare for any show to stay relevant for years and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has managed to do so for over a decade now! The show enjoys a cult following across the country and we will live up to the fans’ expectations. I hope the audience showers this season with immense love, just like before.”

Adds Niti, “I have been part of the show since the beginning. The amount of love that we have received is amazing. I am lucky to be a part of a franchise that is loved by the youth.”