Friendly vibes

Arjun Bijlani is quite popular within his circle in the television industry. Recently, the actor uploaded an adorable post on his reunion with old friends. The post included actors Kunal Karan Kapoor, known for his role in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuchh Kaha, and Bigg Boss 16-fame Vikas Manaktala.
From acting to hosting reality shows and participating in them, Arjun Bijlani has done it all...
The caption read, “Old friends and conversations!” The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. From acting to hosting reality shows and participating in them, he has done it all. He was recently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla 14 with Sunny Leone. Besides, Arjun has also featured in several music videos.
