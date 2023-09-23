Friendly vibes: Faisal Shaikh welcomes Jannat Zubair on Long Drive With Mr Faisu

Faisal Shaikh, the social media sensation known as Mr. Faisu, is proud to unveil his latest creative venture, the captivating podcast series Long Drive With Mr Faisu. This exciting podcast promises to be a delightful journey through the lives and stories of some of the most prominent personalities in the entertainment industry. The podcast has already crossed five million views.
The premiere episode welcomed the incredibly talented actress and long-time friend Jannat Zubair.
Faisal Shaikh expressed his excitement about the episode and the podcast series, “In life, we all embark on unique journeys, and sometimes, it’s the unexpected encounters that lead to the most extraordinary friendships. It was truly special to have Jannat as the first guest. Our journey from strangers at the airport to where we are today has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to share these moments with our listeners. Long Drive with Mr Faisu is not just a podcast; it’s a testament to the power of connections and the stories that shape our lives. This podcast is all about connecting with our fans and giving them a glimpse into the lives of their favorite celebrities. The first episode has already crossed 5 million views, and I’m grateful for the incredible support.”
