Friends for life: Friends star cast attend co-star Matthew Perry’s funeral in Los Angeles

ANI

Actor Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer attended the actor’s funeral on Friday.

The service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros Studios. The funeral started at 3 pm PST and ended at 5 pm PST.

Matthew Perry

Perry was Friends’ droll wingman-turned-leading man Chandler Bing for 10 years, delivering a pitch-perfect comedic performance that garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

Two days after Matthew Perry’s unexpected death, his co-stars from the popular television show Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, released a joint statement. It read, “We are all completely crushed by Matthew’s death. We were more than simply co-workers. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more, as and when we are able to. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer signed the message. Perry passed away on October 28 at his residence in the Los Angeles area. He was 54. Law enforcement sources told that no drugs were discovered in the area. There was also no evidence of wrongdoing.