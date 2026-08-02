Friendship over followers: Celebs celebrate bonds that last

Friendship Day is a reminder that the strongest relationships are built not on numbers but on trust, loyalty and unwavering support.

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In an industry often defined by competition, long working hours, and constant public attention, meaningful friendships become even more valuable. From childhood companions and family members who double as best friends to a handful of trusted confidants who have stood by them through success and setbacks, these celebrities share why genuine connections matter far more than popularity.

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Quality over quantity: Amal Sehrawat

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I've always believed that quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendships. My circle is very small. Those are the friends who have been with me through success, rejection, uncertainty and every new beginning. They're the people I can call at any hour, knowing they'll be there without any conditions or expectations. I value loyalty and honesty far more than popularity. Genuine friendships are built on mutual respect, trust, and happiness for each other's success.

A warm hug: Roma Navani

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I've been fortunate to have friends who stood by me during some of the most challenging phases of my life. What I'll always remember is simply their presence. They didn't have to do anything extraordinary. Sometimes it was just a phone call, sometimes a warm hug, and sometimes they simply listened without judging. I think the greatest gift a friend can give you during difficult times is the reassurance that you're not alone. Genuine friendships are rare, but when you find them, they're incredibly special. Today, I value friendships where you don't have to constantly explain yourself.

Support system: Adrija Roy

I have a very small circle of friends, and most of them are in Kolkata. They're not from the entertainment industry. They're my childhood friends, and those are the relationships I treasure the most because they've known me long before I became an actor. If I have to name one person, it has to be Rimpa. She's like my sister, and we've been together for almost 25 years. I can never forget the love, support, and consistency she's shown throughout every stage of my life.

Need understanding: Niharika Chouksey

Definitely, maintaining friendships is difficult because of the long shooting hours. There are days when you barely get any time for yourself, let alone for your family and friends. That's why I truly value the people who understand the demands of my profession and never make me feel guilty for being unavailable. If I have to talk about my closest friend, it has to be my dad. He's not just my father but also my biggest friend, my strongest support system, and the person I can share everything with.

In highs and lows: Smriti Khaannaa

I've always preferred a handful of friends I can truly count on. I believe quality is far more important than quantity. I'm an only child, but I've been blessed with friends who are like family. One of my closest friends stood by me during a difficult legal phase by attending court hearings in Lucknow while I was in Mumbai, keeping me updated, and reassuring me throughout. Another friend has always believed in my acting journey, constantly motivating me to work harder and celebrating every success as if it were her own. I'm truly grateful for friends like them.

A book on friends: Gulfam Khan Hussain

I have a super-solid best friend in my husband. He is my best friend and biggest supporter. Other than him and my siblings, there have been some friends who have passed the test of time with flying colours. This space is too small to mention all of them. Maybe I'll write a coffee table book about them someday. It's not difficult to make genuine friends; it's difficult to maintain that level of friendship.

Honesty & mutual respect: Prachi Singh

I've always believed that the quality of friendships matters more than the number of friends. My closest friends have been my biggest support system. They celebrate my successes, stand by me during challenges, and remind me of who I am beyond my work. I'm grateful for the people I've met who value honesty, kindness and mutual respect. At the end of the day, I believe authenticity attracts authentic relationships, no matter what industry you're in.