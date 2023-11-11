From comedy to dance

Comedian Rajiv Thakur, who has enthralled everyone with his impeccable timing, is all set to try his hand at dancing on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Sony Entertainment Television. The judges on the show are Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.

Leaving everyone surprised, the ace comedian, who claims to be a non-dancer, will set the stage on fire with his performance on the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ with choreographer Suchitra Sawant on November 11 at 9:30 pm. After the act, judge Farah Khan would compliment him, “Who said you are a non-dancer, my friend? You’re a good dancer with excellent moves, perfectly in sync with the beat, you remembered all the steps, had high energy levels, and your expressions were on point. By calling yourself a non-dancer, you are fooling yourself. Suchitra, a very well-choreographed act. You used his strength, which is comedy, and made this a highly entertaining act. Rajiv, I hope you go ahead in the competition because I feel you can improve a lot. You have that rhythm in you, and it’s a very, very good start.”

Not only this, Rajeev’s close friend and ex-participant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kiku Sharda, will be seen in the episode as Bacha Yadav and give him quirky tips to ace his dance moves.