 An active lifestyle can reduce puffiness under the eyes and dark circles : The Tribune India

Doc Talk

An active lifestyle can reduce puffiness under the eyes and dark circles

An active lifestyle can reduce puffiness under the eyes and dark circles


Dr Vikas Sharma

The skin under the eyes is very delicate, sensitive and considerably thinner than skin elsewhere on the body. The skin around the eyelids (periorbital skin) is the thinnest skin in the body (around 0.5 mm thick compared with 2 mm in other areas).

Puffiness and dark circles in this area are caused by multiple factors. Without turning to the latest in chemical-laden skincare products sometimes a basic natural approach is quite effective in keeping this delicate area looking its best.

Switching on to an active healthy lifestyle can help one in reducing the cosmetic disorders of under eye skin. A better understanding of the root cause can provide insights into ways to reduce dark circles and bags under eyes, or to at least delay it.

Cause & effect

In most cases, the dark circles under the eyes are blood vessels that can be seen through the skin. Like varicose veins, dark circles under the eyes are usually an inherited trait. When blood passes through the large veins close to the surface of the skin, it can produce a bluish tint. The more transparent the skin—the darker the circles appear. In people with a deep-set bone structure, shadowing can also contribute to the dark colour under the eyes.

Any condition that causes the eyes to itch can contribute to dark circles due to rubbing or scratching the skin around them. Atopic Dermatitis sufferers in particular will notice under-eye pigmentation during the height of the allergy season. Some food allergies can also cause the area under the eyes to appear darker.

Lack of sleep can cause paleness of the skin, allowing the blood underneath the skin to become more visible and appear bluer or darker.

Vasodilator drugs or medications that cause blood vessels to dilate can cause skin under the eyes to darken. Because the skin under the eyes is very delicate, any increased blood flow shows through the skin.

The lack of nutrients in the diet, or the lack of a balanced diet, can contribute to the discoloration of the area under the eyes.

Dark circles are likely to become more noticeable and permanent with age. This is because as people get older, their skin loses collagen, thus becoming thinner and more translucent.

As one gets older, bags under the eyes can also become a more permanent fixture. This is because as an individual ages, the muscle and skin structures in the face begin to weaken, and are no longer able to sufficiently hold up the fatty tissues around the eyes.

People, who wake up with puffy eyes should sleep on their back and add an extra pillow under their head.

What to do

It is very important to rule out other possible causes that can contribute to the skin disorders in this area such as kidney or thyroid problems, infection, or an allergy.

  • Sleep with your head slightly raised. Add an extra pillow or prop up the head of your mattress. This helps prevent fluids from accumulating around your eyes.
  • Talk to your dermatologist about prevention strategies if you develop under-eye reactions due to hair dyes, soaps, cosmetics or other allergens.
  • Do not smoke, and always apply a hypoallergenic sunscreen under the eye area. Smoking and exposure to UV rays both weaken collagen and cause premature sagging to this area.
  • Apply a fragrance-free moisturizer to the delicate under eye area regularly to keep an adequate hydration index.

Get rid of it

Medical and surgical treatment options for under-eye dark circles and bags include:

  • Laser resurfacing is useful in improving only the skin tone and firmness of the skin around and under the eyes. This tends to lessen the appearance of under-eye dark circles and bags to some extent only and improve any discoloration.
  • Injecting dermal fillers under the eye is a very “technique-dependent” procedure. The filler needs to be injected deep under the muscle rather than into the superficial layers of the skin. However this is not beneficial in all cases and is laden with risks.
  • Eyelid surgery (Blepharoplasty) is one of the best options to remove bags under eyes.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based

dermatologist)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace