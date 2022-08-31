From deriving life lessons to pandal-hopping to enjoying DJ nights—this is how celebs are enjoying Ganpati festival

Mona

Peace, prosperity and power to heal this world, Ganpati festival is whipping up enthusiasm like never before. From bringing Bappa home to pandal-hopping to dancing to visrajan, celebs share their love for the festival!

It’s extra special

I grew up listening to the stories of Ganesha and derived life lessons. The story of Ganesha, Kartikeya and three rounds of the Brahmand taught me the significance of parents in our life. I saw the vibrant Ganpati celebrations in films in the 80s and 90s and dreamt of being a part of it one day. In the pandemic when everything was closed I made Bappa myself for the very first time and it was exhilarating. Ganpati celebrations are always huge, but this time it will be extra special as it would be our youngest family member Lianna’s first. This year, bahut dhoom dhaam se manayenge.

— Gurmeet Choudhary, actor

Happiness and positivity

I love Ganpati festival. When I came to Mumbai, I celebrated it at my relative’s home and I vowed to bring Ganpati home once I was settled. My prayers were answered and with Ganpati, everyone from my co-stars to friends would come home and bring lots of happiness and positivity. This year, my only wish is that the Vighanharta wipes out Covid completely.

— Angad Hasija, actor

Decoding the spiritual meaning

We keep Ganpati for a day. We make his favourite food and feed the poor. We visit pandals for darshans. It’s fun to see the true Ganpati vibe after two years. I want to see Bappa and remind myself not to have any emotional and mental blocks and to exercise my full potential.

— Nyrraa M Banerji, actor

Bless the world

Ganpati festival has started and we can see that fervour. Everyone is taking Bappa home after two years. Josh is going to be high. My prayer to Lord Ganesha is please come and take away all the problems of this world. When I came to Mumbai I took the blessings of Bappa at Siddhivinayak and have had his steady support throughout.

— Charrul Malik, actor

Keeping the tradition alive

This one’s tough. I lost my mother-in-law to Covid last year. She meant the world to me. In fact, she was the one who started Ganpati puja at our place. It’s been very tough for us but knowing mummy, she would want us to continue with the tradition. We’ll be getting Ganpati, but will be a very close-knit affair.

— Ssudeep Sahir, actor

Five-day festivity

Every year Bappa comes to our house for five days. The visarjan will be done with great fanfare like earlier. Bappa as Shri Siddhivinayak has been very generous to me. He has always granted my wishes and given me more than I have asked for.

— Mitaali Nag, actor

Fun with family

It has been almost 15 years since we have been bringing Ganpati home. We also keep Gauri Ganpati. We get a DJ and have a lot of fun. We are also really excited for Ganesh Chaturthi. We all booked a truck to Mahavir beach. It is a festival where we meet your family members because the rest of the time we all are busy with our work.

— Ashoka Thackur, actor

Wish list for Bappa

I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi. Every year we bring Ganpati to our house. We celebrate it in a very special way every year. It’s a fact that Ganeshji comes with all the happiness and takes all our sadness away. Whenever Bappa comes, he brings something for me. I want him to give me more and more work and keep me busy.

— Aditya Deshmukh, actor

Technology plays a part

My in-laws have been bringing Ganpati home for almost 25 years. They keep it for a day-and-a-half. Everyone takes leave and we don’t step out. This Ganpati festival is special as it is my little baby’s first Ganpati. As she is with my mother in Delhi, she will do darshan through the phone.

— Nivedita Basu, producer

